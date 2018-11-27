Students rubbish Indian propaganda labelling them ‘terrorists’

By Monitoring desk

FAISALABAD: Two students Monday rubbished the claims by Indian police and media which accused them of having crossed the border and labelled them terrorists. Addressing a hurriedly-called press conference here on Monday, Jamia Islamia Imdadia head Mufti M Tayyab said that Nadeem and Tayyab had gone to attend the Raiwind Ijtemah (congregation) in Lahore after which they went to see the flag-hoisting ceremony at Wagha Border. They took pictures there, which were taken up by the Indian police, which put up their posters and asked the public to remain cautious of these "terrorists". He said the students came to Faisalabad and uploaded the photos on a social media website, indicating the distance of Delhi from Wagha Border. An Indian news channel can be seen showing the pictures and claiming that they are terrorists who have entered India to commit terror activities. The Jamia head said, "The two students have never been to India and the press conference is aimed at clarifying that they are currently residing in the seminary, not in India. All students are obliged to follow the seminary rules and cannot go anywhere without prior permission, he added.