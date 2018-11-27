Yasir rips through NZ batting, takes 10 wickets

DUBAI: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah wrecked New Zealand with a career best eight wicket haul as Pakistan sniffed victory on the third day of the second Test in Dubai on Monday. The 32-year-old grabbed 8-41 in 12.3 overs which annihilated New Zealand to 90 all out in just 35.3 overs before taking two more wickets as New Zealand — following on — were 131-2 at close in their second innings. Yasir dismissed opener Jeet Raval for two before accounting for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for 30 to complete his third ten-wicket haul in the match.