CPL T20 enter quarters stage

LAHORE: The Pespi CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018 reached the quarterfinal stage after the last six matches of the first round were played here at different venues.

Unifoam beat Allied Bank by 1 run. Unifoam, batting first, posted 141 runs in the allotted overs. Abbas Ali, Sajid Ali and Imran Masih were the key contributors for Unifoam. In reply, Allied Bank fell short of just 1 run as they could score 140-9 in allotted overs. For his all-round performance, Abbas Ali of Unifoam was declared man of the match.

Gourmet Foods overwhelmed Al-Bario by 7 wickets. Chasing the target, Gourmet lost just 3 to score 125. Zafar Iqbal struck 55 to claim man of the match award. Descon defeated Abacus with Mubashar Iqbal hammering 119 for player of the match award. Netsol register two victories as first they tamed Bareeze Man by 2 wickets and then they were declared winners by 9 runs against Zameen.com under D/L method.