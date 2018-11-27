Dogar to vie for PFF top post

LAHORE: One of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leaders Aamer Dogar has announced his candidature for the presidentship of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). The PFF elections will be held in Islamabad on December 12. Addressing a press conference here at Model Town, Punjab football announced their sport for Dogar. Dogar told newsmen that he belongs to a football family and will run the sport in accordance with the vision of his leader Imran Khan. He further stated that majority of the 23 member PFF congress has announced their support for him. Punjab Football president Sardar Naveed said that he has nothing against PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat but he did not follow their PFA advice so they are parting ways.