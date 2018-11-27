close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Nepal beat Danish School 5-0

LAHORE: Visiting Nepal hockey team beat Danish School Rahimyar Khan 5-0 in a friendly hockey match played here at Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Monday. Nepal team captain Ramsa and Manoj shared two goals each while Rajinder had one to his credit and Daanish School got five short corners but it failed to yield any result. Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Shahbaz Ahmed was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the players.

