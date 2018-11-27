Nepal beat Danish School 5-0

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Visiting Nepal hockey team beat Danish School Rahimyar Khan 5-0 in a friendly hockey match played here at Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Monday. Nepal team captain Ramsa and Manoj shared two goals each while Rajinder had one to his credit and Daanish School got five short corners but it failed to yield any result. Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Shahbaz Ahmed was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the players.
LAHORE: Visiting Nepal hockey team beat Danish School Rahimyar Khan 5-0 in a friendly hockey match played here at Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Monday. Nepal team captain Ramsa and Manoj shared two goals each while Rajinder had one to his credit and Daanish School got five short corners but it failed to yield any result. Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Shahbaz Ahmed was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the players.