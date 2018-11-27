Young Lucky Star move into final

LAHORE: Young Lucky Star Club beat Mughalpura Gymkhana by seven runs and moved into the final of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-day Cricket Tournament being organized by Golden Star Club. Responsible batting by Waqas Ali of Young Lucky Star was the main highlight of the match played at LCCA Ground. Qaiser Waheed and Yasir Junaid supervised this match and M Arif was scorer.

Scores: Young Lucky Star CC 193/5 IN 35 Overs (Waqas Ali 98*, Salman Fayyaz 43 and Zeeshan Farooq 27, Waqar Ahmad 2/8, Waleed Asif 2/32) Mughalpura Gymkhana 186 all out in 34.2 overs (Ali Shahid 64, Mubashar Habib 50 & Haris Basheer 17, Imran Dogar 3/9, M Azeem 2/22, M Ali 2/27, Saif Badar 2/50). Waqas Ali was declared Man of the Match. Secretary East Zone Ahmad Ayaz Khan and Treasurer Maqsood ur Rehman gave man of the match award.