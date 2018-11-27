close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Young Lucky Star move into final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Young Lucky Star Club beat Mughalpura Gymkhana by seven runs and moved into the final of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-day Cricket Tournament being organized by Golden Star Club. Responsible batting by Waqas Ali of Young Lucky Star was the main highlight of the match played at LCCA Ground. Qaiser Waheed and Yasir Junaid supervised this match and M Arif was scorer.

Scores: Young Lucky Star CC 193/5 IN 35 Overs (Waqas Ali 98*, Salman Fayyaz 43 and Zeeshan Farooq 27, Waqar Ahmad 2/8, Waleed Asif 2/32) Mughalpura Gymkhana 186 all out in 34.2 overs (Ali Shahid 64, Mubashar Habib 50 & Haris Basheer 17, Imran Dogar 3/9, M Azeem 2/22, M Ali 2/27, Saif Badar 2/50). Waqas Ali was declared Man of the Match. Secretary East Zone Ahmad Ayaz Khan and Treasurer Maqsood ur Rehman gave man of the match award.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports