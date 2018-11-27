Nestle, Fatima Group reach DSL final

LAHORE: Nestle and Fatima Group reached the final of the 2nd Descon Super League (DSL). In the first semifinal at LCCA ground, Nestle routed Packages by 91 runs. Nestle scored 162-7 with Zainul Abideen hitting 43 and Hamid Hayat 41. Packages’ Muzammil Ghaffar clinched 4 wickets. In reply, Packages were all out for 70. Nestle’s Naveed Zafar captured 3 wickets while M Irfan and Ghulam Murtaza bagged two each. Naveed was declared man of the match. In the second semifinal, Fatima Group outclassed Descon by 9 wickets. Descon were all out for paltry 77 with Fatima Group’s M Salman grabbing 6 wickets. In reply, Fatima Group achieved the target losing 1 wicket. M Salman was named player of the match. The final of the league will be played on December 1 at Gymkhana ground Bagh-e-Jinnah.