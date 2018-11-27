Classic Club beat Islamabad Gym by 98 runs

ISLAMABAD: Superb all-round cricket by talented Haroon Wahid pushed Classic Club further close to semifinal with a 98-run win over Islamabad Gymkhana in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship – 2018 here at Diamond Ground on Monday. Haroon Wahid hit blistering 46-ball 73 with 5 fours and 4 sixes and chipped in two wickets to take Classic home with a thumping win. It was second back-to-back win for the Classic now inching towards semi-final. Left-handed Ahmed Abbasi hit 53 and Ashfaq Ali played yet another good knock of 52 in this tournament.

Islamabad Gymkhana seemed helpless in their chase of Classic’s 271 and managed only 173.

Scores: Classic Club 271 in 40 overs (Haroon Wahid 73, Ahmed Abbasi 53, Ashfaq Ali 52 – Sohaib Nasir 3 for 48, Alamgir Khan 2 for 34, Hashim Malik 2 for 48). Islamabad Gymkhana 173 in 33.4 overs (Hashim Malik 38, Imran Ali 27 not out, Awais Khan 27 – Najam Khan 23 for 25, Haroon Wahid 2 for 19, Asjad Nawaz 2 for 36).

Punjab defeated Rawal Town at Marghzar Ground

Scores: Punjab Club 296 for 4 in 38 overs (Inayat Ali 100 not out, Haris Ahmed 71, Sarmad Bhatti 62 – Babar 2 for 44). Rawal Town Club 139 in 21 overs (Hamza 48, Babar 37 – Abid Ali 4 for 28, Sarmad Bhatti 2 for 26, Moeez Khan 2 for 52).

Lucky Star beat National at Bhutto Ground

Scores: Lucky Star Club 216 in 37.2 overs (Naseerullah 66, Touseef Sarwar 65, M Nazeer 19 – Aezaz Alvi 4 for 36, Asad Hussain 2 for 29). National Club 160 in 36.3 overs (Malik Hamza 53, Zarak Khan 29, Umar Abbasi 23 – Wajid Ali 4 for 20, Uzair Wajid 2 for 30, Sajid Ali 2 for 31). Al-Muslim defeated Majid Memorial at Shalimar Ground

Scores: Majid Memorial 194 in 32.2 overs (Shoaib Amjad 41, Kamran Khan 32, M Mustafa 26 – Altaf Khan 3 for 42, Tariq Awan 2 for 37). Al-Muslim Club 195 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Tariq Awan 95, Aun Abbas 85 not out – Asad Khattak 1 for 38, M Mustafa 1 for 40).