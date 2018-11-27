England seal landmark Test series in SL

COLOMBO: Skipper Joe Root hailed England’s “complete team-effort” Monday after his team sealed a tense victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final Test to record their first overseas series sweep in 55 years. In the face of stubborn Sri Lankan resistance, spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to set up the 42 run win inside four days in Colombo. Needing 327 for an unlikely victory, Sri Lanka reached 284.

Leach trapped captain Suranga Lakmal lbw for 11 to trigger celebrations for England who have not won all the games in an overseas series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter’s side won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963. It was the third time Sri Lanka have been whitewashed at home after India last year and Australia in 2004. The third Test highlighted England’s pool of talent with Leach coming in as the third spinner with Ali and Adil Rashid, and Ben Foakes taking the wicketkeeper’s gloves but also scoring big runs.

“That’s been a big secret in our success — being able to bring different guys in, and pick a team that is going to take 20 wickets and score enough runs to put teams under pressure,” said Root.

“The experienced players have taken the extra responsibility. It’s been exceptional. It’s been a complete team effort, it’s been a great tour,” said Root, who has set the target of overtaking India as world number one Test team. But Sri Lanka did not give up without a fight. Kusal Mendis, who hit a gritty 86, and Roshen Silva, who made 65, put on 102 runs for the sixth wicket to launch Sri Lanka’s resistance campaign on a turning wicket.

England 1st innings 336 (J. Bairstow 110; L. Sandakan 5-95)

Sri Lanka 1st innings 240 (D. Karunaratne 83; A. Rashid 5-49)

England 2nd innings 230 (J. Buttler 64; D. Perera 5-88)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings (target 327-overnight 53-4)

D. Gunathilaka c Stokes b Moeen 6

D. Karunaratne b Moeen 23

D. de Silva lbw b Leach 0

K. Mendis run out (Leach) 86

A. Mathews c Broad b Stokes 5

L. Sandakan c Stokes b Leach 7

R. Silva lbw b Moeen 65

N. Dickwella c Jennings b Leach 19

D. Perera c Jennings b Moeen 5

S. Lakmal lbw b Leach 11

M. Pushpakumara not out 42

Extras: (b8, w5, nb2) 15

Total: (all out, 86.4 overs) 284

Bowling: Broad 5-0-14-0 (w3), Moeen 26-3-92-4, Leach 28.4-4-72-4, Stokes 8-1-25-1 (w2, nb1), Rashid 19-1-73-0 (nb1)

Toss: England

Result: England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs

Series: England win three-match series 3-0

Man of the match: J. Bairstow

Man of the series: B. Foakes

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).