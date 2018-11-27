KC cricket tourney begins today

LAHORE: Kinnaird College (KC) is organizing the 2nd Kinnaird Women cricket tournament here from Tuesday (today) at college ground. “Three teams namely Kinnaird Fighters, Kinnaird Challengers, and Lahore College Club will be participating in the event which is an annual regular cricket event,” said Ammara Rubab, Director Sports, KC while talking to APP on Monday. She said the event will help in further promoting cricket among women folk and it is another step forward to maintain Kinnaird college supremacy in cricket events. “Kinnaird College is serving as a nursery to produce groomed cricketers to the national senior and junior cricket teams and a number of Kinnaird college cricketers served national teams “said Ammara while defining KC’s role and contribution to the national women cricket. She said Iram Javed will lead Kinnaird Fighters, Sidra Amin is the captain of Kinnaird Challengers while Diana Baig will skipper Lahore College. “All the teams will be playing league matches of 40 overs a side till December first and the final will be played on December four,” she added. Director Sport KC said exciting and thrilling cricket will be witnessed during the matches as all the teams are beaming with talented and experienced cricketers. Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The opening math will be played between Kinnaird Fighters and Lahore College.