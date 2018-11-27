Lahore Open Polo starts today

LAHORE: The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 will get underway on Tuesday (today) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that this two-week 8-goal event is one of the best polo tournaments conducted every year by Lahore Polo Club. “All the top teams awaits for this Pakistan Polo Association’s (PPA) calendar event and try to play finest polo to win this prestigious tournament.

“This year, eight top teams have been featuring in this tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of BBJ Pipes, Jubilee Insurance, Newage/Diamond Paints and Barry’s while pool B comprises PBG/Remounts, FG Polo Team, AOS Polo Team and Team Eighteen,” he added.

The LPC chief said that the inaugural encounter of the tournament will be contested between BBJ Pipes and Jubilee Insurance at 2:00 pm while Newage/Diamond Paints will take on Barry’s at 3:00pm. The finals of the event will be conducted on December 9 here at Lahore Polo Club grounds.