SL to play 2 ODIs in Scotland

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will make a stop in Scotland before beginning their 2019 World Cup campaign next year, Cricket Scotland announced on Monday. The two teams will face off in two ODIs, scheduled to be played on 18th and 21st of May, with the venue set to be revealed next month. The hosts will be looking to make use of these two games to build on a solid 2018 that saw them miss out on a World Cup spot narrowly before shocking the top-ranked ODI side England by six runs in a high-scoring thriller. Sri Lanka toured Scotland last year for two unofficial one-day games to prepare for the Champions Trophy and were shocked in the opening game when Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross hit centuries to chase down 288 with ease. However, Sri Lanka came back strong in the second game to tie the series 1-1.