close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 27, 2018

Suarez doubt for Spurs over knee injury

Sports

AFP
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez faces a fight to be fit for Barcelona’s last Champions League group game against Tottenham after the club confirmed on Monday he had sustained a knee injury.

Barca have already qualified for the knock-out stages but their match against Spurs on December 11 could help decide who finishes second in Group B. Suarez will be out for around two weeks, meaning he also misses Wednesday’s game away to PSV Eindhoven. Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic have been included in the travelling squad, however, after both recovered from injury. Arthur Melo (adductor), Sergi Roberto (hamstring) and back-up goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen (hamstring) will also sit out the trip to Holland, along with Rafinha, who needs surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports