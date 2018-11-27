Zeb to feature in US, British Opens events

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Asian junior champion Abbas Zeb will represent Pakistan in under-19 category of US and British Opens Squash to be held during the next two months.
Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has selected a group of junior players for participation in US Junior Championship 2018 and the British Junior Championship, 2019.
The US Junior Squash Championship would be played between 15 – 18 December, 2018 for which PSF has selected five players. Abbas Zeb would represent the country in under-19 age group, Haris Qasim & Farhan Hashmi would play in under-17 whereas M Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman would play in under-15 age category. Subsequently, British Junior Squash Championship would be played at Birmingham (UK) between 02 – 06 January 2019 in which Abbas Zeb will play in under-19.
Four players Hamza Sharif, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Asad Ullah Khan would be seen representing the country in under-17 age category.
Three players M Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman & M Ashab Irfan will figure in under-15 category whereas two players Anas Ali Shah and Humam Ahmad will play in under-13 age group. It is expected that after going through rigorous training & availing best facilities for training, Pakistani players would be in a position to give positive results during US Junior and British Junior Championships and would bring medals for the country.
