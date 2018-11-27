close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 27, 2018

Indonesian village yanks WiFi over porn-surfing pupils

World

AFP
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

BANDA ACEH: A village in Indonesia is pulling the plug on wireless Internet after children were caught accessing porn sites instead of going to Koran study class, officials said Monday. Aceh province — the only region in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law — has drawn fire in the past for publicly whipping people found guilty of a range of offences including homosexuality, gambling and drinking alcohol. Curee Baroh village has ordered half a dozen local cafes to shut their cheap WiFi service immediately. It is located in the district of Bireun, which made headlines this year when it banned men and women from dining together unless they were married or related. Officials defended the new edict by saying the service, which cost the equivalent of 21 US cents for five hours’ use, was damaging local children’s morals. “In the past, kids would recite the Koran after evening prayers but since WiFi has become available, they’re hanging out in these shops instead,” village head Helmiadi Mukhtaruddin told AFP.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World