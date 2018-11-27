Golf championship

Islamabad: The first day of the Serena Hotels 33rd President of Pakistan Gold Medal Golf Championship 2018 drew professionals and amateurs from clubs affiliated with the Pakistan Golf Federation and the Islamabad Club Golf Course.

300 players are participating in the most prestigious golf tournament of the year. The three-day event will continue till today (November 27). Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said: “Sports Diplomacy is an integral part of Serena’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities. Sports bring people together and participation in sports help in improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle. Golf, in particular, is a demanding sport requiring athletic ability, strength, endurance, strategy and focus.

He said the Serena Hotels had been collaborating with the Pakistan Golf Federation and the Islamabad Club Golf Course for hosting the President of Pakistan Gold Medal Golf Championship for the last five years.