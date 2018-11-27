close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

PhD awarded

Islamabad

November 27, 2018
Islamabad: Ubaidullah Khan has been awarded PhD in English Linguistics from National University of Modern Languages (NUML), says a press release. The title of his research thesis was 'Influence of social class in cognitive development of syntax: A study of Pakistani EFL students.'

His PhD was supervised by Professor Dr. Samina Amim Qadir, vice chancellor Fatima Jinnah women University, Rawalpindi. The research work finds out social class as a crucial factor in cognitive development of syntax in learners of English. Dr. Ryan Skinnel and Dr. Lance Cummings were his American reviewers who hailed the scholar's work as 'innovative and of high merits.'

