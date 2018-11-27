Mobile health unit launched for occupational safety

Islamabad: Excel Labs launched the first Mobile Health Unit in Pakistan here Monday as part of its ‘health-on-wheels’ initiative that aims to provide occupational health services to the industrial sector across the country.

Director General Health Services Directorate, CDA, Dr. Hasan Orooj performed the inauguration on the presence of Dr. Naseer Ahmed, CEO of Excel Labs, and members of the media. The Mobile Health Unit aims to provide industries with an opportunity to have a healthy workforce by providing services such as pre-employment screenings and annual screenings at their doorsteps.

The unit comes equipped with ECG, X-ray and hearing and blood testing facilities. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Orooj congratulated Excel Labs for the initiative and added that government regulations are in place that make it mandatory for employers to ensure that their workers are screened regularly, especially for contagious diseases. “This initiative will make it easier for employers to ensure mandatory employee screening,” he added. Dr Naseer Ahmed remarked that the mobile health unit was a way of giving back to the society and hoped that others would also follow the example to work towards a healthier Pakistan.