Girls guide convention

LAHORE: The Pakistan Girls Guide Association, Punjab is organising "Convention of Child Rights Education Program for Adolescent Girls" on November 29. Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, will be the chief guest and Provincial Minister for Education Dr Murad Raas will be the guest of honour.

Guides, who are also ambassadors of child rights, from 24 districts of Punjab and members of civil society will also participate. The event will be held at Guide House, Habibullah Road, Lahore.