‘PTI did nothing in 100 days’

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the PTI couldn’t come up with a single legislation in first 100 days of its rule.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan kept visiting foreign countries without caring for the poor population of the country. He said the PTI had done nothing in its first 100 days.

Meanwhile, PPP Punjab Secretary Information Syed Hassan Murtaza on Monday demanded Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry to focus on first 100-day performance of PTI government rather than speaking about previous governments.

According to a statement, Hassan said rather than providing details about PTI's first 100-day performance, Fawad was just telling fairy tales. Hassan, who is also Parliamentary Leader of PPP in Punjab Assembly, said that while leveling allegations on past governments, PTI could not save its skin from criticism. He further stated that there had been no precedent in country history that a government had harmed country that much as Imran Khan had done.