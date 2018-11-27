12 ACs transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of officers.

According to the notification, Capt (R) Sher Alam Mahsud (OSD) has been posted as Secretary Excise & Taxation against a vacant post. Khizer Afzaal, Deputy Secretary Energy, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Higher Education Department, replacing Mariam Kiyani who has been directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders and she also has been granted 47 days earned leave w.e.f November 18. Khizar Hayat, Additional Commissioner (Consolidation) Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Security & Coordination) Energy Department. Lubna Nazir, Director Operation (PMU) Primary & Secondary Healthcare, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Energy Department.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also issued notification regarding posting of 12 Assistant Commissioners (ACs), though the CM Punjab has imposed a ban on transfer and posting of ACs across the province last week. As per the notification Ahmad Raza Butt, AC Kotli Sattian, has been transferred and posted as AC Lahore City, Izhar-ul-Haq, Section Officer (SO) Primary & Secondary Healthcare, as AC Kotli Sattian, Abdul Razzaq Ali Dogar, SO C&W Department, as AC Shalimar Town, Lahore, Omer Iftekhar Sherazi (awaiting posting) as AC Ferozewala, Tariq Hussain (awaiting posting) as AC Gujranwala City, Zain-ul-Abideen (awaiting posting) as AC Khanewal, Najeeb-ullah Tareen (awaiting posting) as AC Pindigheb, Zahara Dastagir (awaiting posting) as AC Kot Radha Kishan, Muhammad Tayab Tahir, General Assistant (revenue) Sheikhupura, as AC Pasrur, Ahmad Raza Sura, AC (HR&Coord) Narowal, AC Jalalpur Pirwala, Naeem Sadiq, SO (Welfare-I) S&GAD, as AC Mailsi, and Liaqat Ali Kalharo (awaiting posting) as AC Lalian.