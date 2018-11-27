close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Cold, dry spell to continue

Lahore

LAHORE: Weather remained cold and dry in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while cloudy weather conditions were expected in most upper/central parts of the country. No rainfall was reported in any city across the country. Monday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury remained at -05°C while in Lahore it was 10.8°C, maximum was 24°C and humidity level was 43 per cent.

