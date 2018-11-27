National exhibition opens

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council on Monday opened its first Alhamra National Exhibition. An opening reception of the exhibition was held at Alhamra Art Gallery for artists, collectors, general public and the press. The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan.

The minister said nations can be at war or on any other mission, but sometimes they have to be at the front of art. However, on many occasions, state and art merge. The best example of this phenomenon is the statue of Allama Iqbal installed in the middle of Alhamra Art Centre. Another such effort to bring nation and art together is the Alhamra National Exhibition at the same venue, the minister added.

In this exhibition, more than 250 artworks from 136 artists from different regions of Pakistan are being displayed, but more than regional representation, it is the inclusion of wider strata, beyond the classification of class, training, age, experience, and style that makes this show a remarkable event and occasion.

This exhibition provides a glimpse to view the multiplicity of art – rather its diversity, at one location. People will see the work of masters like Saeed Akhtar, Mian Ejaz ul Hassan, Dr Ijaz Anwar, and work of senior artists including Afshar Malik, personal figurations by Kamal Hayat, views of our surroundings by Ghulam Mustafa, great artwork by R.M Naeem, Kaleem Khan, Shahid Jalal, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Huma Mulji, Abdul Jabar Gul, Ali Kazim, Rahat Naveed Masood, Maliha Agha, Waseem Ahmed, Samina Iqbal, Asad Salah ud Din, Shahid Jalal, Dr Musarat Hassan, Mehboob Ali, Akram Dost Baloch, Jamil Baloch, Aisha Jatoi, Rehana Mangi, Samina Islam, Kaleem Khan, Chitra Pritam, Amna Pataudi, Shah Nawaz Zaidi, Dur e Waseem Shah and Atif Khan, new ways of saying reflected in the works of Inam Zafar, Mehreen Hashmi, Irfan Gul, Haider Ali Jan, and many others, along with emerging artists like Minaa Haroon, Abrar Ahmed, Sana Kazi, Nisha Hassan, Heera Khan and many others are on display.

Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said in his statement that Lahore Arts Council always intends to share about art and culture from all over Pakistan to promote cultural heritage. This exhibition provides a platform for young and artistic youth to see the works of artists from all over Pakistan. Through these exhibitions, the Lahore Arts Council strongly feels that it will encourage and nurture our emerging talent and pave the path for them, he said.