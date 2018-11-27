No clean-up operation in slums: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no operation will be conducted in slums and against the poor like daily wage earners.

He directed that removed encroachments must not be reestablished on the retrieved lands. Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Monday in which progress on the ongoing operation against land grabbing and encroachments was reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that every inch of the state land would be retrieved from squatters. However, feasible recommendations should be formulated to best utilise such properties and a complete data and record should also be compiled. He directed that this operation should be continued with full vigour and made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated in action against the big fish. He said the districts showing best performance in this operation would be encouraged. He directed that district-level anti-encroachment committees should regularly monitor the progress and added that he was regularly reviewing this progress. The chief minister was told in the briefing that 84,000-acre land worth around Rs145 billion has been retrieved.