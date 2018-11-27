India will have to shun rigid attitude: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said use of gun is no solution to any problem and India will have to sit on the table for dialogue by shunning its stubbornness. Durable peace can be maintained in the region by giving a right of self-determination to the Kashmiris, he added.

He strongly condemned the unabated cruelties of the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. He also condemned the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth due to firing of Indian armed force in Occupied Kashmir and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that Indian army is continuously engaged in a spate of atrocities and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir and the international community should play its role to stop the monstrous actions of Indian armed forces. In fact, use of gun is no solution to any problem and India will have to sit on the table for dialogue by shunning its stubbornness, he added. Durable peace can be maintained in the region by giving a right of self-determination to the Kashmiris. The Kashmiri people are writing the story of their struggle with their blood and Pakistan will continue all possible moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris, the chief minister concluded.