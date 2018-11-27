Man commits suicide after killing ex-wife, son

LAHORE: A man killed his former wife and a four-year-old son and later committed suicide by opening fire in his head over a years-long domestic dispute near LOS in the Lytton Road police limits on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Ayesha, Irtaza, 4, and the killer-cum-suicider Usman. A police official said that the couple had separated three years back.

The victim Ayesha was living with her parents in Islamabad. On the day of the incident, Ayesha had come to Lahore on the wedding ceremony of her relatives. Usman called his ex-wife to see his son. She reached LOS on a private taxi along with her son and sister. As she alighted from the car, Usman resorted to indiscriminate firing. As a result, Ayesha and her minor son received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Later on, he shot at himself and ended his life. Police recorded statements of eyewitnesses and of victim Ayesha’s sister and removed the bodies to morgue.

suicide: A female student of a private university allegedly committed suicide here on Monday by jumping off the fourth floor of the university under mysterious circumstances.

On Monday, she allegedly took the extreme step and jumped off the fourth floor of the varsity campus and sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to Lahore General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The student, in her last message, posted on a social media site also showed her intent in this regard. According to reports, the student’s father was working abroad. The family declined to take further legal course regarding the incident. The police, meanwhile, completed its legal responsibility and handed over the body to the family.

FOUND DEAD: A 37-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Aqib was lying dead near the shrine. Police shifted the victim to hospital where his death was confirmed.

traffic wardens: SSP Discipline and Inspection Shaista Nadeem distributed cheques and gifts among traffic wardens on Monday. CTO Capt ® Liaqat Ali Malik was also present there. CTO said traffic police department has been ensuring welfare of cops at every cost. SSP discipline had distributed the cheques and gifts among cops of traffic police for their welfare and on the birth of their children.

crime control: Thirty new teams have been deputed in the heavy crime pockets for enhanced patrolling so that crime ratio could be controlled.

SP Bilal Zafar said that the trained cops of Dolphin will not be deputed for office work. He said that Dolphin Force is active for the safety of lives and properties of citizens. He told around 120 cops of Dolphin Squad have been removed from the offices as they were actually trained to combat crimes.