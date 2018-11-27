close
November 27, 2018

Ex-Chelsea, Juve striker Vialli reveals cancer battle

November 27, 2018
MILAN: Former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli on Monday revealed that he has been battling cancer for the past year.Vialli, 54, who also scored 16 goals in 59 games for Italy and is now a popular TV pundit, told Italian daily Corriere della Sera that he hoped that his story would “inspire people”.

“I’m fine now, very well indeed,” said Vialli, who won a host of trophies over his playing and short managerial career, including the Champions League with Juventus and two Serie A titles.“It’s been a year and I’m back to having a beastly physique, although I still have no certainty of how this match will end.“I used to wear a sweater under my shirt so no-one noticed anything. I was still the person everyone knew.”

