Aqeel moves into Federal Cup second round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top tennis player Aqeel Khan moved into the second round of men’s singles in the 32nd Federal Cup in Islamabad on Monday.

Aqeel beat Malik Abdul Rehman 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

Ahmed Chohdri overpowered Zalan Khan 6-2, 7-6(3); Subhan Bin Salik won against Shakirullah 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yousaf Khalil beat Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza defeated Ejaz Ahmed Khan 6-3, 6-1; Abbas Khan overpowered Aqib Omer 6-2, 7-6(7); Shahid Afridi beat Moosa Ch 6-4, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib thrashed Farhanullah 6-0, 6-3; Heera Ashiq smashed Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2; Barkatullah defeated Shaheen Mehmood 6-3, 6-3, Waqas Malik won against Tahirullah 7-5, 6-3; Shameal Chaudhry beat Shahzad Khan 6-4, 3-2 (retired); Mudassar Murtaza defeated Ikramullah 6-4, 6-1; Asadullah won against Gibran-ul-Haq 6-4, 6-4; Abid Ali Akber thrashed Zaid Mujahid 6-1, 6-0; and Muhammad Abid smashed Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round of boys’ under-18 singles, Mohammad Shaoib thrashed Ihtisham Arif 6-0, 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan smashed Nalain Abbas 6-0, 6-4; M Zaryab beat S M Ahmed 6-1, 6-0; Osama Khan overpowered Muhammad Abdullah 7-5, 4-6, 7-5; Aqib Umer defeated Faizan Shahid 6-2, 6-3; Huzaifa Khan overpowered Abdullah Hanan Khan 7-6(3), 6-3; Subhan Bin Salik won against Hamid Israr 7-6(1), 6-3; Ahmed Asjad thrashed Ghufran Faiz 6-1, 6-0; Moosa Chohdri beat Kashan Umer 7-5, 6-0; Parbhat Kumar defeated Talah Khan 6-1, 6-1; Hassan Ali overpowered Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 7-6(3); Abdullah Adan thrashed Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Uzair Khan won against Izhar Iftikhar 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Kamran Khan overpowered Adnan Khan 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); Zalan Khan thrashed Sikandar Amin 6-0, 6-3; and Ahmed Kamil smashed Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0.