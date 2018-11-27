Turkey seeks life sentences for bombing suspect

ANKARA: Turkish prosecutors on Monday demanded multiple life sentences for the prime suspect in a 2013 bombing blamed on Syria which left more than 50 people dead, state media reported.

Turkish citizen Yusuf Nazik was caught in September in the Syrian city of Latakia and brought back to Turkey in an operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT). Nazik is accused of planning the May 2013 Reyhanli bombing which left over 50 people dead in one of the deadliest attacks in Turkey’s modern history.

At the start of the trial in Ankara attended by Nazik, the public prosecutor sought 53 aggravated life sentences, state news agency Anadolu said. Such sentences have replaced the death penalty in Turkey and carry harsher conditions than normal life sentences. Nazik is charged with "destroying the state’s unity and integrity" and "intentionally killing" 52 people, including five children, Anadolu said.