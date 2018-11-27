Chinese painting auctioned for $60m

HONG KONG: A nearly 1,000-year-old ink painting by one of China’s greatest literati masters Su Shi fetched US$59.5 million (HK$463,600,000) at auction, Christie’s said on Monday.

The auction house has described the Song Dynasty artwork created by Su as "one of the world’s rarest Chinese paintings". Entitled "Wood and Rock", the ink-on-paper handscroll depicts a dragon-like old tree with withered branches and a sharp rock resting at its root.

The painting was the most expensive item ever sold in Christie’s Asia, it said. Su Shi, also known as Su Dongpo, is one of the most important cultural figures in Chinese history and was an esteemed scholar, poet, prose-writer, painter, calligrapher and statesman.