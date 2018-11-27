One hundred days

The artificial 100-day mark that is used as an occasion to judge the performance of a government is not terribly useful. Bringing about lasting changes takes time and it can be years before the effects are seen. In the case of the PTI government, though, it was the party itself that created unreasonable expectations for its first hundred days in power. Now that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spent a hundred days in the position of prime minister, it is time to judge how his government has fared by the standards of its own plan for its initial period of time in power. Just before July’s general elections, the PTI unveiled its ambitious proposals for its first hundred days. Looking at the promises that were made to the provinces, it is dismaying just how short the government has fallen. The PTI claimed that it would immediately form a new province in southern Punjab, something it seems to have shelved even though it is in power in both the centre and in Punjab. The vow to implement the job quota reserved for Balochistan has not been acted upon. In Karachi, the PTI said there would be mega development and action against extortionists. All we have seen is the razing of shops and eateries owned by lower-income residents in the name of an anti-encroachment drive.

The PTI government has performed equally disappointingly at the federal level. All the talk about weaning Pakistan off foreign aid has come to naught as the country is not only once again seeking a bailout from the IMF but has gone with a begging bowl to both China and Saudi Arabia. To be fair to the current government, the economic problems it inherited were left by the previous government, but once again the PTI is responsible for creating unreasonable expectations to which it could never live up. It has less of an excuse for its other failings. The 100-day agenda promised a revamped National Water Policy and all we have got is the prime minister adding his name to a crowd-sourced dam fund. The party did act on its promise to build five million new homes – although its announcement that private banks were expected to extend loans to potential homeowners makes this idea practically unfeasible. Pie-in-the-sky promises of mass employment and a soaring economy have predictably not yet manifested; if anything we seem to be on a downward spiral.

On the foreign policy front, Prime Minister Imran Khan does deserve some praise for particular initiatives. He has decided not to be reflexively hawkish towards India and at least left the door open to peace talks – even if it is unlikely Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ever grasp it. On China, he seems less tied to the idea that everything related to CPEC will be a panacea for our economic problems. We may now see some genuine accounting of the benefits and costs of development funded by China. The prime minister’s biggest challenges are the US and Afghanistan. The hostility of the Trump administration has continued unabated while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blames Pakistan for his own inability to control the Afghan Taliban. PM Imran’s job will be to manage Pakistan’s deteriorating relationship with the US while ensuring we have a seat at the table in any talks with the Taliban. His ability to do so will affect security policy at home, another front on which the government has failed by its own standards. It has taken the National Counter Terrorism Authority no more seriously than its predecessors even after the prime minister chaired one of its meetings, and the National Action Plan still remains unfulfilled, as seen by the appeasement of the TLP after Aasia Bibi’s acquittal. That said, for all the government’s failures and for its U-turns and unfulfilled promises, a hundred days represent only a fraction of the time it will have in power. The PTI government, rather than justifying its performance so far, should analyse where it has gone wrong and try to rectify the state of the country before it is too late.