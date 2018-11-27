close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

SAI demands funds for infrastructure

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has urged the Sindh government to immediately release Rs3 billion for the infrastructure development of SITE industrial zone for the survival of over 3,600 industrial units in the area, a statement said on Monday. Talking to newsmen, SITE Association President Saleem Parekh said that the road and sewerage infrastructure was in a dilapidated state, while closure of water and gas supplies has taken the industries on the verge of closure.

“The property tax collected from the SITE area should be spent on the infrastructure development of the area,” Parekh said, adding that SITE Limited should be put under the SITE Association, as the political influence had ruined it, which was consuming 70 percent of the funds on salaries alone, the statement said.

