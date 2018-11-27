SMEDA to hold conference

ISLAMABAD: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will hold a two-day third SME conference at Al-Hamra Hall in Lahore from November 27.

A spokesman for the association said the upcoming SME conference will look into various facets of SME development and entrepreneurship. The second day of the conference will especially focus on one of the most critical mega projects in Pakistan's history; China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added. The strategies, which can be adopted to realise the regional trade potential and achieve sustainable development goals will also be discussed during the conference.