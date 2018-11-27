Rupee weakens

The rupee closed marginally lower against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 134.03 against the dollar, compared with Friday’s closing of 133.99. In the kerb market, the rupee extended losses against the greenback. It lost 30 paisas to close at 135.40 against the dollar during the trade.

“Today, the currency remains range-bound, as investors were uncertain about the IMF bailout package for the country,” a foreign exchange dealer said. Pakistan is unable to reach an immediate agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a bailout package to help fix the country’s economic challenges.

Traders expect the rupee will largely remain range-bound due to lack of triggers. The rupee came under renewed pressure on short supply of the greenback in the open market as exporters are reluctant to sell dollars on assuming further slide in the exchange rate in the near future. Foreign exchange reserves, however, increased to $14.722 billion following receiving one billion dollars from Saudi Arabia under a financial support package. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $8.293 billion.

Saudi Arab committed three billion dollars in support to Pakistan’s balance of payment position. The government said the remaining two billion dollars will soon be remitted to improve foreign exchange reserves position of the country.