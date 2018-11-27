Stocks end flat on economic concerns, missing cheer factor

Stocks ended flat on Monday as there was nothing for the investors to jump for joy on the first day of the rollover week, while a limbo in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout and financial assistance from other countries continued to weigh on sentiments, amid deepening economic concerns, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks came to a bearish end owing to investor concerns over the precarious economic situation amid weak global equities and falling crude prices that invited pressure.

“Banking, fertiliser, and cement stocks outperformed on speculations ahead of central bank’s policy rate announcement, rising local fertiliser, and cement prices,” Mehanti added. He said worried over economic imbalances, ongoing rupee depreciation, foreign outflows and pending circular debt in the energy sector resulted in a negative close at the apex bourse.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.24 percent or 97.73 points to close at 40,771.55 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 0.17 percent or 33.27 points to end at 19,409.35 points.

Out of 354 active scrips, 106 moved up, 221 retreated, and 27 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 135.319 billion shares, as compared to a turnover of 123.569 billion shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of equity sales at Aba Ali Habib, said the volumes were thin because of the rollover week, while another factor that forced investors to stay away from the market was that there was nothing to cheer on economic issues. “The market men are waiting for some big development on financial front and some favorable assistance from China and UAE,” Ahmad said.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO of First Equity Modaraba, said the market was dull as investors preferred to square/rollover their open positions in futures market. “Selling pressure continues as greenback is all set to make new records against the rupee and investors, in anticipation, to gain from short-term currency appreciation are hedging themselves in foreign exchange market, rather than investing in stocks,” Adil added.

Analysts believe Chinese consulate attack and a fiscal deficit of 1.4 percent in first quarter also dampened the sentiments. This hints that the target of keeping fiscal deficit under 5 percent would not be achievable.

However, in patches, some resistance was witnessed in cement sector as commodities have seen a downward correction globally, where coal price also eased. Cement companies, which showed green signs early in session, succumbed to selling pressure owing to settlement.

Similarly oil and gas sector also came under attack and was in red column because of continuous decline in international crude oil price that is likely to clip the earnings of companies registered in this sector.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs114.00 to close at Rs2524.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs43.59 to finish at Rs2300.00/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs167.02 to close at Rs3173.51/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs46.50 to close at Rs1102.50/share.

Power Cement recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 14.473 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.25 to close at Rs8.41/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 10.324 million shares, and losing Rs0.39 to end at Rs18.75/share.