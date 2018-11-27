The IMF route

In a bid to improve the economic conditions of Pakistan, the incumbent government will start the next round of talks with the IMF. If the government is looking forward to approaching the IMF, it will have to take tough decisions, including the further devaluation of the rupees. This will prove to be disastrous for the common man.

That the government is keen to start the talks with the IMF indicates that there are no other options left to save the economy. It seems that the new government will also rely on simple old tricks of increasing the prices of essential items, taxing the poor and agreeing to the devaluation of the rupee.

Sohail Zafar

Rawalpindi

Temporary shelters

It makes me immensely happy to note that the PTI government has taken a good initiative to provide temporary shelters to homeless people who spend their nights on road paths. During my school days, I was a taught in which the ruler asked the heads of different states to make their country beautiful. The ruler said that he would give prize to one head whose country would be the most beautiful.

While one of them made buildings, the other made roads. There was one country where there were no tall buildings or wide roads. However, when the ruler visited the country, he was welcomed by happy citizens who were holding flowers to welcome the ruler. The prize went to the head of that country as the ruler observed that the citizens of this country were happier and more satisfied. The PTI government is doing exactly the same. It is trying to provide basic necessities to the underprivileged and improve the standard of living of these citizens.

Mairaj Nadeem

Lahore