Taking stock

Since assuming power, the Imran Khan-led government has done nothing for the welfare of the common man. No laws have been presented in parliament and instead of engaging in constructive politics, parliamentarians have indulged in mudslinging. Government representatives regularly call members of opposition parties thieves. PTI ministers are using the same language that they used during the ‘dharna days’ when party leaders would stand on the top of the container and hurl allegations at the rival parties.

The only investment that the PTI-led government has done to fill national exchequer is the auction of official cars and buffaloes. No relief was provided to the country’s poor during the first 100 days of the newly elected government. The sudden hike in the prices of oil, electricity and other essential items have increased the financial problems of the Pakistani people. All the promises that were made during election campaigns have been broken.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai