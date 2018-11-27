Traffic woes

This refers to the letter ‘Traffic woes’ (November 24) by Sadia Naz Wali. The writer has talked about the problems caused by frequent traffic jams on Morgah road, near Ayub Park, Rawalpindi in the morning and evening peak hours. The only long-term solution to this problem is the Rawalpindi bypass that can be built to divert the traffic that has to pass through Rawalpindi to get to the new Islamabad airport.

The traffic can also be managed if the Attock Refinery builds a truck bypass. The tankers that have to come to the refinery would then use the bypass. This will help reduce traffic congestion to a great extent.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

*****

The abysmal and dilapidated condition of the Karachi national highway is the main reason for frequent accidents that have either killed or maimed hundreds of people.

Fatal road accidents occur almost daily on the killer highway. The traffic authorities need to handle the serious situation in an orderly manner.

Abdul Rahman Malik

Kashmore