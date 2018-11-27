No water in Johar

I am a resident of Block H1, Johar Town, Lahore. I would like to draw the attention of the municipal authorities and the water supply department to the shortage of water in our region. In our area, there is no fixed time for the supply of water. Sometimes the water is not supplied at all, consecutively for four to five days, while other times it is supplied for a short time. In addition, often the water is muddy and dirty which cannot be used for anything. Residents of the area have complained about the issue several times, but the authorities have failed to respond properly and no action has been taken to date. The authorities concerned must take quick and concrete action to solve the problem that has brought the everyday life of residents to a standstill.

Fahad Hassan Arshad

Lahore