Canadian investors call on KP minister

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Canadian investors on Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Dr Amjad Ali Khan at his office.

According to an official handout, the delegation informed the minister that their companies being run by the world known scientists and geologists were interested in making investment in gold and emerald of KhP. The newly posted Secretary Mines & Minerals Khaista Rehman, Director General Mines Muntazir Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that KP had treasures of gold, emeralds and other precious mines and the local raw hand and investors had earned billions out of their small enterprises. He said the government had divided the potential mines into 15 blocks to be offered for investment through an open auction in two months. He said these mines were proven and had enormous potential.

Dr Amjad Ali Khan lamented that these precious mines and minerals were mishandled during the previous governments and genuine investments were discouraged by vested interest. He said the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was very clear in its commitment for transparency and fair play. The minister said the investors all over the world were invited to come and explore the rich mines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, earn profits for themselves and also contribute to the development of this province.