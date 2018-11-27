Over 800 contracted AIDS in Sindh, says health minister

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was informed on Monday that 889 people in the province were diagnosed in the last six months to be suffering from AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) and 22 of them have died since then.

The Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho informed the lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly during the Question Hour. Pechuho said a large number of HIV cases are being reported from amongst the highway drivers, sex workers, drug users, police personnel who are the most vulnerable to the spread of the HIV epidemic. She said the main cause of the spread of the HIV epidemic is the lack of proper blood screening facilities in Sindh. She said the HIV treatment services are being provided at 379 Family Health Awareness Centres at the UC level and at 24 District Family Health Centres of the district headquarter hospitals. She said pregnant women would also be tested in the province to check against the HIV risk.

Criticising the plight of the Sindh government health institutions, the PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said some people who visited the Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana for kidney dialysis contracted AIDS. The health minister acknowledged that the Chandka Medical Hospital does not have a blood screening facility and arrangements are being made to set up one. The minister said the government is taking steps to provide free medical and social support services to those suffering from HIV.She said steps are also being taken to provide compulsory treatment to up to 90 per cent AIDS patients in the next two years. She said at present the government is maintaining a centralized system for their treatment. She said the provincial AIDS Control Programme is being run on donations of foreign aid agencies.