close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Egyptian university delegation visits GCU

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: A delegation of teachers and students from the Urdu Department of Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt Monday visited the Government College University, Lahore. Saboor Ahmad Khan, Registrar GCU, along with the university’s deans, Prof Dr Islam-Ullah Khan and Prof Dr Iqbal Shahid, welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the traditions, academic programmes and history of GCU. Eminent Poet Prof Dr Khrsheed Rizvi and GCU Urdu Department Chairperson Dr Khalid Sanjrani were also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan