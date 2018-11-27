Egyptian university delegation visits GCU

LAHORE: A delegation of teachers and students from the Urdu Department of Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt Monday visited the Government College University, Lahore. Saboor Ahmad Khan, Registrar GCU, along with the university’s deans, Prof Dr Islam-Ullah Khan and Prof Dr Iqbal Shahid, welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the traditions, academic programmes and history of GCU. Eminent Poet Prof Dr Khrsheed Rizvi and GCU Urdu Department Chairperson Dr Khalid Sanjrani were also present.