Tue Nov 27, 2018
Saeed Ahmed
November 27, 2018

Bailout package rejected: Wasa directed to generate revenue through its own resources

National

Saeed Ahmed
November 27, 2018
Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency which demanded bailout package due to financial crunch would now not be getting the loan as the Punjab government has reportedly rejected the case of allocating funds to the water agency. Instead, the provincial government has directed Wasa to generate revenue through its own resources by taking rapid, practical and effective measures to overcome financial crunch if existing in the water agency.

The newly appointed Chairman of RDA/Wasa, Arif Abbasi has also clearly stated that instead of demanding funds or loans, steps would be taken to bring our own department into order by ending incompetency and inefficiency which he said has resulted in financial crisis inside the department. He told to a question that the Punjab government has refused to grant loan bailout package to Wasa.

