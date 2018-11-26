close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Rangers arrest two extortionists

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

The Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities in the city. According to a spokesperson for the force, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Manzoor Colony. They were identified as Salman Ali and Dilawar. The spokesperson said Ali was an employee at a garments factory in Korangi Industrial Area and made a plan along with his companion, Dilawar, to demand Rs2 million in extortion from the factory’s production manager, Afsar Khan. The suspects first snatched a cell phone from a citizen in Manzoor Colony and then used the phone to make the extortion call. They later attacked Khan’s vehicle on November 19 in Bilal Colony, Korangi after he refused to pay the extortion money. The spokesperson further said that the Ali and Dilawar also demanded Rs2 million from another employee of the company named Nasir. The suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

