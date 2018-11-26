‘NAB does not believe in victimisation’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the NAB has proved that it’s actions against all stakeholders are across the board as it does not believe in victimisation.

“The prestige and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible actions against the mighty as it sees case not face. The NAB believes in self-respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self-esteem of any person” he said in a stamen on Sunday.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB has perfected its procedures and due to this reason corrupt elements are being arrested as well as proclaimed offenders and absconders in order to bring them to justice as per law. He said that NAB since its inception has recovered 297 billion and only 10 billion were spent on the operational cost which is a record achievement.

He said that NAB has filed 1209 corruption references in the respective accountability courts which are under trial and NAB’s overall conviction ratio is about 77 percent which is great achievement, besides recovery of huge amount of ill-gotten money from corrupt which was all amount deposited in the national exchequer.

The chairman NAB said corruption is the mother of all evils and the NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting “Accountability for All” policy. He said the NAB was established to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in national exchequer.

Today, he said Pakistan is considered as role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB’s efforts.

He said that Pakistan is the first Chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB and this is just because of the proactive anti-corruption strategy adopted by it.

He said that that NAB has rejuvenated and geared up to the expectations of the nation to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.

Justice ® Javed Iqbal said that the anti-graft authority not only reviews its performance on regular basis, besides monitoring the performance of all regional bureaus in order to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the stipulated time period of ten months.

He said that NAB’s actions have been lauded by national and international organisations, civil society and people at large. Today, he said the whole nation is with NAB for corruption-free Pakistan.