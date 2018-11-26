India has agenda to deteriorate Pak-Afghan ties: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek Nifaz e Fiqh Jafariya (TNFJ), Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, said that Pakistan is not the only country which is victimised by the Indian terrorism, Afghanistan is also the centre of gravity for the Indian funded terrorism.

To deteriorate Pakistan and Afghanistan’s foreign relations is the prime Indian agenda. Muslim brother countries will have to establish concrete policy to not turn Afghanistan as mini-India.

To please Sikh Biradari, opening of kartarpur corridor is a good omen, but to establish relationship with India, we have to be very careful on every step by keeping Indians canning and oft damaging nature under consideration.

Pakistan always demonstrated good gestures to establish peaceful relations in the neighbouring country, but the question is: will India also open its corridor to Ajmair Sharif Nizamud Din Ulliya, Diyoband, Barailvi Hazrat Bâll and Charrar Sharif for the Muslims of Pakistan?