Mon Nov 26, 2018
BR
Bureau Reports
November 26, 2018
Ammunition, arms recovered

National

BR
Bureau Reports
November 26, 2018

PESHAWAR: Police during an action in Chughulpura village recovered arms and ammunition and arrested two persons.

An official of the Capital City Police said 278 rifles, 39 pistols and over 5000 rounds were recovered when the cops raided a warehouse in Chughulpura.

Police said two persons Faqir Hussain and Shah Khalid were arrested. They said the weapons were being smuggled to down country.

Cellphone snatched: Armed robbers snatched the cellular phone from a citizen in Yakatoot locality on Sunday.

Local residents said two armed motorcyclists snatched the phone from Hamza at gunpoint. The robbers escaped from the spot while firing shots to the air to avoid being caught.

