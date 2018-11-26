Residents protest ban on bike riding

KHAR: Hundreds of residents on Sunday staged a protest in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district against the ban on motorcycle riding.

The protesters gathered at Inayat Killay. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the district administration and elected members.

Addressing the protesters, a senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Fateh Rehman, Imran Mahir of Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl, district president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Umar Saeed, local elders Noor Khan Durrani and Maulana Khanzeb and others said the ban was imposed on motorcycle riding only in Mamond tehsil.

They added that the majority of the people in the locality were poor and they used motorbikes to carry out routine works. The protesters vowed to stage sit-ins if the ban was not lifted within the next three days.