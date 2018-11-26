KMU public health faculty dean appointed

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Ziaul Haq (BPS-21) has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences Khyber Medical University (KMU) for three years. He has earned the position as the youngest ever in the history of the university.

Prof Zia belongs to the Syed Family of Upper Dir district and his father Mian Matiullah was a forest officer. Prior to it, Dr Zia has worked as director Research and Public Health at the KMU.

Prof Zia will now lead the KMU’s faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences, said a press release. He would also facilitate the community medicine and public health departments in the affiliated public and private sector medical institutions.

With MBBS, master’s and a PhD in Public Health from the University of Glasgow, he has authored publications and conducted studies.