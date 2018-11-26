close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

KMU public health faculty dean appointed

National

BR
Bureau report
November 26, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Ziaul Haq (BPS-21) has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences Khyber Medical University (KMU) for three years. He has earned the position as the youngest ever in the history of the university.

Prof Zia belongs to the Syed Family of Upper Dir district and his father Mian Matiullah was a forest officer. Prior to it, Dr Zia has worked as director Research and Public Health at the KMU.

Prof Zia will now lead the KMU’s faculty of Public Health and Social Sciences, said a press release. He would also facilitate the community medicine and public health departments in the affiliated public and private sector medical institutions.

With MBBS, master’s and a PhD in Public Health from the University of Glasgow, he has authored publications and conducted studies.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan