Imran’s 100-day plan was a clamour: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Taking on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Sunday that Imran Khan’s 100-day plan was just a clamour.Speaking at an event here at a private hotel, Aitzaz explained that the kind of projects announced by the PTI government were practicable in a society where the presidential system of governance is followed. He said the claims of the PTI related to ‘change’ were far from reality and these people were not capable of bringing any change either.

Referring to the trial of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family, the seasoned lawyer said, “I am not happy with anyone’s imprisonment,” however, the adviser of Nawaz Sharif was giving him inappropriate suggestions.

Aitzaz said that following the controversial statements of the former premier, it appears that it will be very difficult for him to escape in Al-Azizia case. He said Nawaz had already mentioned his source of income in his speech and now he was looking for an escape from the situation.

In the last hearing of Al-Azizia case on November 22, Nawaz Sharif said he had decided against defending charges framed against him in the case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “I am not putting forward anything in my defence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference,” he told the court.